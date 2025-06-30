Why we don’t want Makinde to rename Ibadan Poly, Student Union tells Oyo Assembly

The Students’ Union Government of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, has appealed to the Oyo State House of Assembly to reject Governor Seyi Makinde’s recent pronouncement to rename the institution.

Makinde announced the renaming of The Polytechnic, Ibadan after a late former governor of the state, Omololu Olunloyo.0 / 0:00

The decision, which has sparked widespread concern among students, alumni and other stakeholders, is viewed as a threat to the school’s legacy and reputation.

In a letter addressed to the House of Assembly on Monday, and signed by the SUG President, Oladipupo Olamide, and General Secretary, Azeez Tolase, the union described the move as potentially damaging to the identity of the institution.

The letter read, ”We, the Students’ Union Government of The Polytechnic Ibadan, humbly appeal to your esteemed House to reconsider the matter of the Governor’s recent pronouncement to rename our esteemed institution.

“We are deeply concerned about the potential consequences of this decision on the heritage, history, and image of our beloved school (THE POLYTECHNIC, IBADAN).”

The union argued that the school’s name has become synonymous with academic excellence over the past five decades and warned that a change could disrupt its identity.

“The Polytechnic, Ibadan has a rich legacy spanning over 50 years, and its name is synonymous with excellence in education.

Also Read:

“Renaming it would erase its identity and legacy, affecting not only the current students and staff but also the alumni and the entire community,” the letter read.

Listing reasons for their resistance, the students cited the preservation of institutional history, protection of identity, and potential backlash from alumni.

“Preservation of history and legacy, protection of institutional identity, potential impact on alumni and stakeholders, maintenance of academic excellence and reputation,” the letter outlined.

They also warned that a change in name could have far-reaching consequences on the school’s public image.

With the House expected to sit on the matter soon, the students called on lawmakers to act with urgency.

“We have expedited this appeal to bring the matter to your attention promptly, seeking your prompt reconsideration and intervention,” the letter added.

Concluding their letter, the students made a passionate call, “We appeal that our institution’s name should be retained as The Polytechnic, Ibadan!”

Post Views: 20