The Supreme Court has described the claim by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the just concluded presidential election as heresy.The Court also ruled that Abubakar’s legal team failed to prove the existence of a server of the Independent National Electoral Commission as stated in their petition.The Court said President Muhammadu Buhari was right not to have submitted his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission.The court, while giving reason for dismissing the appeal by the PDP and Abubakar held that Buhari was eminently qualified to contest the last presidential election.The court held that contrary to claim by the appellants, no law requires a candidate to submit his/her academic certificates to INEC before being allowed to stand for any election.