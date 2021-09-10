Why we digitised vehicle inspection — Gov. Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says his government had introduced the Computerized Vehicle Inspection System in order to reduce road accidents.

Ganduje said this on Friday at the opening of the Executive Session of the 16th National Council on Transportation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the 2021 edition of the NCT holding in Kano is: “Sustainable Transportation: A Panacea for National Development.”

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna, Ganduje said the new vehicle inspection system was adopted to ensure the safety of drivers and other road users.

He said: “Our intention is to reduce road crashes and fatality among motorists and other road users in the state.

“It is a technological innovation used to reduce road crashes.

“It will enable us to sanitise the roads and align the state with global best practice.”

The governor stated that the transport system in the state was mainly road-driven.

“The transportation system is dominated by road and with a high number of private cars, tricycle operators, taxi and buses,” Ganduje said.

The governor further stated that the situation posed serious challenges, which had manifested in the form of “traffic jams and avoidable accidents”.

He added: “This is not unconnected with the presence of commercial activities in Kano, which we all know to be northern Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.”

He said the government would soon introduce a Mass Transport System to ease transportation challenges and boost economic activities.

In his remarks, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, said transportation was central to the sustainable development of any society.

He said: “This realisation made the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to give the transport sector priority attention.”

Ameachi said the NCT was not held for the past three years due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

He reiterated the commitment of the current administration to develop the transport sector in order to boost economic activities across the country.