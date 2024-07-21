Why we did not participate in Ebonyi LG poll — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State has expressed dismay over the party’s non-participation in the state’s Saturday local government election, blaming the development on its leadership crisis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was held in the 171 wards of the 13 councils of the state.

Steve Oruruo, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the PDP in the state, told NAN in Abakaliki that the party was not happy with the situation.

Oruruo said he and his executive were working assiduously to bring the party back to life in Ebonyi State, urging members to be more united.

He said: “Actually, we are not happy for not fielding a candidate.

“Of course, you must build your house first before you will be able to nominate candidates for elections.

“It’s true that our party is facing a lot of challenges, ranging from leadership crisis and all that.

“I encourage our members to be focused on oneness.

“Right now, we are building a strong platform to ensure that our party is stronger and united for a better Ebonyi and Nigeria at large.

“It is not good having one party system in Ebonyi and that’s not good for democracy.”

NAN reports that the major opposition parties in the state, including the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Labour Party, PDP among others could not field candidates for the elections.

Dr. James Igwe, a political analyst, said the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission did not give a level playing ground for other parties to participate.

Igwe urged EBSIEC to support democratic development and ensure that they conducted acceptable elections for the people.

All efforts to speak with Jossy Eze, Chairman of EBSIEC, proved abortive as his phone was switched off.

