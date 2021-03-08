The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed that it has in its detention three members of the Odua People’s Congress who were part of the team that arrested notorious Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili, on Sunday morning.

The spokesman of the Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, had swung into action in respect of the case.

The Sector Coordinator of the OPC, Adedeji Oluwole, who led the operation that led to the arrest of Wakili, had raised the alarm that three of his members were arrested by the police.

Fadeyi, offering explanation for the arrest, said: “The State Commissioner of Police has quickly moved into action and preliminary findings revealed that some OPC members went to Kajola community in Ibarapa North Local government Area of Oyo State.

“While there, the house of the Wakili in question was set ablaze, while a female (the identity of who is yet to be ascertained) was burnt in the fire and Wakili (about 75 years old and blind) with two other persons were picked up.

“The three of them are presently in the custody of the Police. The Commissioner of Police has directed that Wakili (due to his frail appearance and state of health), be moved to the Hospital, while others are being interrogated. Others being interrogated are the OPC members, involved in arson and murder.

“Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that any person or group of persons from any region or tribe that has been found culpable to have committed any criminal act (s) in the State would not be spared, but would be arrested and dealt with according to extant laws.

“Therefore, it is worthy of note that the good people of Oyo State and the general public should rest assured that the officers and men in the Command would not derelict in its duty to bring to book criminal elements arrested for any infringement on the laws of the land, as adequate security measures have been put in place against anything untoward while soliciting credible information from members of the public to enable the Police and other Security Agencies clampdown on crime and criminality in the State.”