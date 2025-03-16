Why we detained man who married second wife — Police

The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to reports making the rounds that a man was detained for marrying a second wife.

The spokesperson of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, reacted to the report in a post he shared on his X handle on Friday.

This response comes after publications in some online media, with the headline: “Lagos woman uses police to detain husband for allegedly taking second wife.”

It was reported that the man had been detained at the Ejigbo Police Station on the orders of his aggrieved wife for allegedly taking a second wife.

The report stated that the man and his wife had been married for 20 years, but trouble started when the man had a child with another woman, eight years ago.

Dismissing the report, the image maker said the suspect was detained for threatening to kill wife.

Hundeyin, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said: “The 35-year-old suspect was apprehended for domestic violence.

“While within the station premises, he threatened his wife that he would kill her, to the hearing of the Divisional Police Officer and other officers.

“He was, therefore, detained and transferred this morning to the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, for a detailed investigation and prosecution.”

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, the Lagos State Command will not condone any form or shape of domestic and sexual violence.

