Why we demolished Owo Memorial Park built by Akeredolu — Ondo

The Ondo State Government has offered reasons for the demolition of the Owo Memorial Park built by former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), in honour of the victims of the June 5, 2022 massacre at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in the town.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen on Thursday in Akure.

According to the statement, which was in reaction to the position of the Catholic Church on the matter: “The demolition of the memorial park in Owo was a necessary step taken to restore the dignity of Owo’s culture and the original purpose of the site.

“This was done after due consultations with the people of Owo, as represented by the Olowo-in-Council.

“The land used for the Memorial Park originally belonged to AgroMore Limited (of No. 1, Oke Ogun Street, Owo), a company owned by Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye before he became the Olowo of Owo.

“In 2010, the Olusegun Mimiko administration acquired the land from the company for public use to make way for road dualisation.

“In January 2021, the (Oluwarotimi) Akeredolu administration re-allocated the land to its original owner, AgroMore Limited.”

Adeniyan said that at the time of constructing the cenotaph, there was “no record of official revocation of the land from AgroMore”.

He said the state government later realised the procedural errors made in taking possession of the land for the construction of the cenotaph.

He added: “Aside from the official complaints from the Palace of the Olowo, there have also been protests by various segments of the people of Owo against the location of the memorial park, as it was said to be against the culture of the land to site a cenotaph at the heart of the town and in front of the palace.

“Although no bodies were buried at the site, it was constructed in the replica image of a cemetery, complete with insignia of the dead and inscriptions of the names of all the victims.

“This, the Olowo-in-Council and the people of Owo frowned upon and protested against as a taboo.

According to the statement, there had been ongoing discussions between the palace and the state government on the possibility of relocating the park before the death of Akeredolu.

The government said the statement by the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade, confirmed that the people of the town protested against the conversion of the spot from its original intent.

Adeniyan said: “The statement by Bishop Arogundade confirmed that those protests took place in Owo but failed to mention that the Catholic Diocese never sought an engagement with the state government while trying to douse tension over the protests.

“There had been ongoing discussions between the Palace of the Olowo and the state government on the possibility of relocating the Memorial Park before the unfortunate demise of the former Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

“Some former government officials had taken advantage of the then absence of Akeredolu (due to ill health) to ignore those discussions and rush to complete the cenotaph, which was never commissioned till today.”

The statement said the engagement between the Olowo-in-Council and the government continued after Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa assumed office, adding that the governor then directed officials of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ministry of Lands and Housing, and the Owo Local Government Area to revisit the issue in order to relocate the memorial park.

It said: “After an agreement was reached with the Palace of the Olowo on the relocation of the cenotaph, the state government took the decision to reverse the faulty revocation of the land, returning it to its rightful owner: the Olowo of Owo.

“It was, therefore, the Olowo of Owo and AgroMore Limited—the rightful owners of the land—that carried out the demolition of the cenotaph, with the approval of the state government.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has commissioned a team of government officials to liaise with relevant stakeholders to make arrangements to build a new cenotaph at a location acceptable to the people of Owo.”

The Catholic Diocese had in an earlier statement by Arogundade expressed disappointment over the demolition.

It said: “There is no doubt that the demolition is a violation of our common respect for the dignity of life and the memory we share of our 41 brothers and sisters who were unjustly killed.

“The Catholic Diocese of Ondo unequivocally condemns and finds unacceptable the sudden and unannounced demolition of the Memorial Park in Owo.

“This site, established by the State Government, served as a neutral and communal space for remembrance, reflection, and communal healing after the June 5, 2022 terrorist attack. Its demolition seems to have renewed the pain of everyone who was affected by the attack, and justifiably so.”

According to Arogundade, the site of the cenotaph was legitimately acquired, developed by the State Government, and designated as Memorial Park in honour of the victims.

He wondered why the cenotaph was pulled down without any prior notice or official dialogue, adding that the church had written to Aiyedatiwa to demand explanations.

