Why we demolished Odumeje’s building — Anambra Government

The Anambra State Government says it commenced the demolition of illegally constructed buildings earlier marked for demolition in Onitsha.

Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Thursday.

The Press Secretary said that several illegal structures along the waterways in Fegge and environs of Onitsha would be pulled down.

Aburime said: “The exercise which began from Bida Road by Modebe Avenue, Fegge, Onitsha, is expected to be extended to other parts of the town.”

He said the team handling the demolition began the work at Fegge area of Onitsha following the expiration of the more than two months notice served developers and building owners in April this year.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the buildings affected were the security and generator houses of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje, of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministries, Onitsha.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, the task force supervising the work manhandled the Prophet, who tried to prevent the workers from demolishing his structures.

The eyewitness said: “When the team arrived in company of armed security operatives, we saw them struggling with the Prophet while the operator of the bulldozer was busy demolishing the structures.”

The source further said that the structures erected along Nwangene stream were being removed in line with the actualisation of the Onitsha Urban Renewal Plan.