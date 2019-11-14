President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the 9th National Assembly decided to work in harmony with the Executive to enhance productivity in governance.

Lawan stated this in Abuja at his investiture as a fellow of Geoinformation Society of Nigeria.

His Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Lawan, a good working relationship between the two arms of government would also forestall the anxiety and instability that a rancorous relationship could bring about.

“The past uneasy relationship between the Legislature and the Executive was not helpful to anyone.

“We made a conscious decision this year, 2019 when we ran for the office of President of the Senate.

“We told ourselves that we are first and foremost representatives of Nigerians. We came on different platforms, vehicles that took us to the construction site.

“And of course, at the construction site, all of us are supposed to work together to construct that structure,”Lawan said.

He said that to avoid the pitfall of the past, there was a conscious decision to have a National Assembly, particularly the Senate that was bi-partisan and work for the collective interest of the people.

Lawan said that the 9th National Assembly would support President Muhammadu Buhari because “we believe that fight between the legislature and the executive does not help anyone”.

