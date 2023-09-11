Why we crush impounded motorcycles, tricycles in FCT— VIO

The Federal Capital Territory Directorate of Road Traffic Services has said that the service resolved to crush impounded motorcycles and tricycles in the FCT because the operators violated traffic regulations.

Spokesman of the service, Kalu Emetu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

He said in Abuja that it had become imperative because the payment of fines or other lesser punishments were no longer yielding the desired result.

Emetu said the ban on the use of motorcycles, popularly called Okada, even before the coming of tricycles, from operating in the city centre commenced way back in 2006.

He said though not completely banned from the entire FCT, they were only allowed to operate in the area councils as well as in the suburbs within the territory.

He said: “However, in spite of restrictions, you still see so many of them operating within the restricted areas.

“All these and others clearly showed flagrant violation of traffic rules and regulations.

“Now, when they come into the city centre and we impound their bikes, some of them will only laugh at you, meaning that they will still repeat the same thing.

“Most at times to our surprise the following day, you will still see the same person whose motorbike or tricycle was impounded the previous day with another one operating in the same place.”

The spokesman said the behaviour of the operators forced the service and the Federal Capital Territory Administration to resolve to crush the items when impounded.

He advised Nigerians to always understand with the government at levels for some decisions they take rather than putting all the blame on them.

Emetu added: “Now take for instance, when you impound their bikes and the following day you still see them with another one at the same spot, and you impound them again, they will just be laughing at you.

“This, I believe, goes to say if you like keep impounding their bikes or even their tricycles, they will keep violating the rules restricting them from operating in the city centre.

“You begin to wonder whether it is money they use in buying them.

“At a time, we were arresting them and after sometime we give them back.

“But after a while, we realised that the same people will still come back to the same spot to operate.

“So, coming up with an option of a stiffer penalty is the way to go.”

Emetu explained that even before the crushing of the motorcycles, the service would have approached the court to obtain an order of forfeiture, which empowers them to do so.

He added: “So, it is left for the government to decide what to do with the property.

“But normally, what we do at DRTS is to recycle them and put them into other purposes that will benefit Nigerians, especially FCT residents.”