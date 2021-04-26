Rite Foods Limited, a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian food and beverage company has stated that it will continue to produce world-class products for the benefits of its consumers, through the possibility of the state-of-the-art infrastructure and up-to-the-minute technology deployed in its production factory.

This was the submission of the company’s Managing Director, Seleem Adegunwa, at the recent Rite Foods Brand Academy organised for content drivers at its first-rate factory at Ososa, Ogun State, where he said the company which started with a humble beginning has set the pace for others in the industry through unique brands that are proven to be unrivalled by consumers.

He said the rapid success of the indigenous company can be attributed to its quality consciousness and technological advancement it has attained.

Adegunwa affirmed that the company’s exceptional brands are produced with machineries that are the best from across the world, thus ensuring the most hygienic and global standard it has maintained since inception.

On a tour of the infrastructure, the content drivers were inundated with the Nigerianess and “I CAN, I AM” mantra of Rite Foods.

They were also amazed with the up-to-date technology installed in the factory, which are automated with little or no human interference, with artificial intelligence at all phases of the production processes, thereby ensuring the delivering of quality products at optimum capacity.

The Rite Foods MD explained that the factory generates its own source of electricity via the largest solar plant in West Africa, alongside its usage of gas and diesel induced plant connected to the National Grid that facilitates seamless, uninterrupted power supply to the highly sensitive, sophisticated technology infrastructure.

According to him, the global approach was induced to enable the company deliver unparalleled brands to meet consumers’ expectation, which according to market survey, has been surpassed, with the largest market share in the sausage and beverage sector of the Nigerian economy.

Established in 2007, Rite Foods Limited is a subsidiary of Ess-Ay Holdings.

Its sausage brands have been the mark of excellence for the industry with the Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef and Rite Sausages.

On the company’s stables are the 12 leading Bigi soft drink variants which include the Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, and the Bigi Ginger Ale.

Its Bigi Premium Table Water, which is produced with global best practices in purification, offers quality, freshness, confidence and reliability.

Rite Foods’ inventiveness has earned high recognition in the energy drinks market with the first ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle brands for the Fearless Red Berry and Fearless Classic.

The effort of Rite Foods in setting up such superlative factories was highly commended by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, when he visited the place. He said “This is a testament to the true Nigerian spirit of hard work, bold entrepreneurship and commitment to world class standard.”

The leading company has also made inroad into the entertainment industry with the sponsorship of the Prophetess movie premiere which recently debuted in Oyo and Lagos states, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Nigerian Idol, a platform for budding and talented singers to express themselves is also being sponsored by this emerging, friendly conglomerate, which also organised a prototype of the show for content drivers in Lagos recently, christened Bigi Media Idol.

In its environmental preservation programme, the organisation recently embarked on a clean-up of the Alpha beach in Lagos, and immensely supported the less privileged in one of the communities in the state with consumable household items, as part of its CSR programme.