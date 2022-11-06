Why we conduct joint and inter-border patrol – Amotekun

The Western Nigeria Security Network, known as Amotekun Corps, said it was embarking on joint border patrol to check crime activities on highways ahead of the festive period.

Leading the border patrol team and Corps Commander of Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, revealed this on Saturday.

Adeleye, who is the Chairman of all the Corps Commanders in the South West, spoke oil the development in Owena, a border town of Osun and Ondo States.

He said the corps would not leave anything to chance, particularly when it had become the tradition of highway robbers to embark on massive and aggressive operations during Yuletide.

According to him, this is the second edition of the strategy adopted by the corps in all the South West states of the federation to tackle criminals who usually robbed travellers during the festive season.

He said the operation was tagged: “Operation Gba’le Gba’ko.”

Adeleye said it was being carried out in collaboration with the Amotekun Corps in Osun State, led by retired Brigadier General Bashir Adewimbi,

He disclosed that 340 victims of robbery and kidnap operations were rescued and 80 snatched vehicles were recovered last year.

He said: “Last year when the Ondo State and the Osun State inter-border patrol commenced, we recorded very huge successes.

“We were able to dismantle a number of kidnappers’ cells, we were able to arrest kidnappers, we were able to recover illegal arms and weapons, we were able to release kidnap victims, we were able to arrest kidnap suspects, we were able to arrest armed robbers.

“In short, we were able to reduce to the barest minimum criminal activities during last year’s Yuletide.

“In preparation for this year’s holiday, we have redoubled our efforts at ensuring that commuters, residents and visitors throughout this period can enjoy their holidays and they can sleep with their eyes closed.

“That is why we are commencing both the ‘Ember patrol and the inter border patrol’ activities of the Western Nigerian Security Network Agency.”

Adeleye noted that the corps would at a later date start the collaborating process with other states in the South West to ensure all roads and villages were safe and lives and property protected.

He noted that the operation was at the instance of Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, with the operations to be carried out with other sister security agencies.

“We are going to embark on 24 hours patrol, seven days of the week from now till after the Christmas and New year holidays,” he said

Adewimbi, in his comment, urged people of the border communities to cooperate with them to ensure security of lives and property in the region.

One of the residents in the border town, Samuel Adeboye, described the inter border patrol as a welcome idea.

“With the presence of Amotekun, we can now sleep well, go to our farms, everyone is praising the present administration,” Adeboye said.





