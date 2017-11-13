Why we chose Agege Stadium for continental matches – MFM Director

The Director of MFM FC of Lagos, Emmanuel Adeyemi on Monday said that the club chose to play its continental matches at Agege Stadium because it has a “fortress” of fans no team will survive.

Adeyemi said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria that though the club could play its matches anywhere in Lagos, it remained in Agege to maintain its affinity with their supporters.

He said: “MFM FC can play anywhere in Lagos, it’s just that this is our home ground and this is where we have our fans and we are also used to the facility here.

“Agege fans have been of great support to the team, we want them to enjoy our playing in the continent here, but that does not mean we cannot play anywhere else.

“We are thankful to the Lagos State government for their tremendous support in making this place ready. The support has been so great; Agege remains a fortress.’’

Adeyemi expressed optimism that CAF would certify the stadium for the continental campaign.

He said: “I am confident that Agege will get CAF’s approval for our continental campaign, the Lagos State government has committed large sum for its remodelling.

“With the kind of passion shown to MFM by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, we are left with little to do, just to get our players ready.

“For this competition, we are not only representing Lagos State, but we will be flying the national flag.

“The state government has done everything possible in making sure that Agege Stadium gets CAF approval by December, and we will take it up from there.”

Adeyemi told NAN that the team would begin close camping as soon as it completes ongoing recruitment of new players.

He said: “Immediately after we must have done with getting new signings, we will go into closed camping. The coaches and the technical crew have submitted their list and we are looking into it.

“We will strengthen all the departments from defence to the midfield and strikers; we want to add to our pool of talented players.

“For us in MFM, we believe in excellence and we want to effectively represent Lagos and Nigeria at the CAF Champions League, so all hands are on deck.

“We aim to make MFM the toast of many as far as football club is concerned.”