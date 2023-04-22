Why we can’t evacuate Nigerian students in Sudan now – FG

The Federal Government has offered reasons why it cannot evacuate Nigerian students caught in the fighting in Sudan.

The Eagle Online recalls that the students had cried out to the Federal Government, seeking their evacuation from Sudan.

But responding to the appeal by the students, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said it will not be possible at this time to evacuate the students although moves are being made in that direction.

In a series of tweets on her Twitter handle on Friday, Dabiri-Erewa said: “Update on Nigerians in Sudan: While @nemanigeria and the Nigerian Mission in Sudan have put in place necessary arrangements, any flight now is gravely risky.

“Airlines on ground at the airport were all burnt today , there is a curfew in place and no flights can operate.

“Humanitarian groups are making efforts to distribute food, water, medicals, while all efforts are being put in place to hopefully get the warring parties to ceasefire.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our citizens there, and the whole country.”

