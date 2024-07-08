Why we boycott Ondo LG council poll, IPAC chairman reveals

Political Parties in Ondo state have allegedly boycotted the proposed local government election earlier scheduled for this Saturday.

Consequently, the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission has postponed the election indefinitely.

It would be recalled that the commission had earlier issued election guidelines that accommodated the proposed 33 LCDAs

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Akure, the state Chairman of lnter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Prince Adesanya Olaoluwa, said that the decision to boycott the exercise was unanimous by the political parties.

According to Olaoluwa, the political parties boycotted the processes because they wanted to have a meeting with the governor before the exercise.

”They now know our reasons. We want to see Mr. Governor.

”It is not that we don’t have trust in ODIEC. We know that they can perform credible elections but we want to see Mr Governor,” he said.

Speaking on the postponement of the election, the chairman said that the political parties agreed to it.

“All the political parties agreed to the terms knowing fully well that no election can take place without the parties,” Olaoluwa stated.

He however commended the ODIEC chairman for his commitment towards ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

Addressing the stakeholders, the state chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Dr. Joseph Aremo, said the postponement ” was based on the fact that no single political party complied with the guidelines of the proposed election.

Aremo said that” all guidelines for the election were issued and on time.

“Ours is to conduct elections that will usher in a democratic government at the local level.

“It’s unfortunate that no single party complied with the guidelines for the election.

“We are yet to receive nomination of candidates, yet to verify and release it to the public for scrutiny.

“The commission will go back to the drawing board and make its position known at a later date.”

