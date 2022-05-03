Why we beheaded Nigeria Army couple, militant speaks

A gunman who is believed to be among the militants who killed a Nigerian Army couple has confessed to committing the crime.

Daily Trust had reported how A.M. Linus, a Master Warrant Officer of the Nigerian Army, alongside his wife to be were killed on their way to Imo State.

The victims were reportedly heading for their traditional wedding in Imo State when they were killed at a yet to be known location, on Saturday.

According to reports, the woman was raped before she was shot and beheaded.

Daily Trust saw images of the couple, with their heads and sensitive organs separated from their bodies.

In a phone conversation, one of the killers was heard speaking with a friend of the slain female soldier.

A male voice was heard saying the victims were killed because of the attacks allegedly carried out by the Nigerian Army.

At a point, the caller burst into tears, but the militant mocked her.

Daily Trust cannot independently verify the audio, but the content relates to the incident which has attracted massive condemnation and outrage.

Militants of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network, its armed wing, have been blamed for the widespread attacks in the region.

IPOB and ESN have marked security operatives as targets in the South East.

Daily Trust.