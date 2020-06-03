A 22-year-old suspected kidnapper, Gift Tasie, has revealed how members of his gang attacked the home of a Magistrate in Rumuagholu, Rivers State, abducted his daughter and then demanded for N10 million ransom.

The suspect presently in the custody of Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Tasie said he took to crime because he needed to survive.

The suspect, who is a native of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, recounted that his role on the day of the attack was to act as a lookout, while others stormed the Magistrates’ apartment.

The attack was launched some time in April 2020.

Tasie, who disclosed that he’s an orphan, further stated that he dropped out of school following the death of his parents.

He explained: “It was because I needed to survive that made me to join the gang, led by Ihekazi Igwe.

“He initiated me into Icelander Cult Group.

“On the day of the incident, I joined them at an agreed location at Omagwa.

“When I got there, Ihekazi, Ibuchi, Bright and Sampson Aaron were already on ground with their guns.

“We drove to the house.

“I was given a machete and instructed to watch out for vigilante boys.

“After about an hour, they drove out with another car and inside the car was the Magistrate’s daughter.

“When we got to the bush, they shared all the valuables stolen from the house.

“I was given N10,000 and a wrapper.

“I was asked to go home because I live with my sister, and if she doesn’t see me in more than 24 hours, she could raise alarm.

“When I called them the next day, they told me that they asked the family to pay N4 million.

“I was waiting to be called to collect my share when Ihekazi called to say that the lady had escaped.

“I wanted to use my share to start a business.

“I am sorry.

“It was poverty that led me into crime.”

The attack on the Magistrate’s home was carried out by five young men, including Tasie.

The other suspects are still at large.

The gang robbed the victim’s house and then abducted his daughter.

She would later escape from her kidnappers.

IRT Operatives, who had been investigating the matter since the invasion of the Magistrates’ home, tracked Tasie to his home and arrested him.

The operatives are still on the trails of other fleeing members of the gang.

Remembering that fateful day, the Magistrate, who does not want his name mentioned, narrated that at about 3am, four armed men gained access into his home through the ceiling.

He and members of his household were ordered to lie face-down.

The invaders tied their hands, legs and then blindfolded them.

“They took time to raid the house of all valuables, including phones, jewelry, electronic devices, clothes and shoes.

The magistrate said: “The invaders spent more than an hour scouting for valuables before packing all they found inside one of my cars, and then abducted my 25 years old daughter.

“They withdrew N100,000 from my daughter’s account through her ATM.

“They contacted me the second day, demanding N10 million as ransom.

“We started negotiating, but the kidnappers, who refused to accept the amount we offered, promised to call back the next day and then switched off their phone.

“Luckily, my daughter escaped and ran back home.”

Asked how his daughter escaped from the kidnappers’ den, the magistrate said: “My daughter was on her monthly menstrual cycle at the time she was abducted.

“She was experiencing pains and begging her abductors to help her get relief.

“They offered to buy her a bottle of Chelsea.

“One of the kidnappers volunteered to go into town to buy it.

“When he wasted time, the second guy decided to go and check on him.

“The only one left to guard her also left after waiting 30 minutes for the return of others.

“He went to find out what was keeping others.

“Sensing that she was alone in the forest, she started screaming.

“She started praying and shouting the name Jesus and promised herself that if after shouting the name Jesus about 100 times, she will try to escape.

“After some minutes, she untied herself and started running back to the road, where a Good Samaritan gave her transport fare back home.

“She told me that she was held at Rukpokwu Forest in Obi Akpor Local Government Area.”