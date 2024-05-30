Why we arrested suspect who died in our custody — Police

Following a media press briefing held in the state by a civil society organisation on one Okereke Abraham Chukwudi, a suspect who died in custody, Rivers State Police Command has decided to give an update concerning the deceased and resolutions reached between the police and his family.

The spokesperson of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said that the press conference was held on May 23, 2024.

She explained that the deceased was implicated in a case involving kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism.

Iringe-Koko said: “This relates to the kidnapping of a female business tycoon, name withheld, in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt on September 7, 2023.

“The victim was kidnapped by five gunmen and taken to a hideout in Elechi waterside.

“The kidnappers were armed with AK-47 rifles, a pump-action shotgun, and locally-made pistols.

“The victim was held captive for seven days and was released after the victim’s family paid a ransom of N3.5 million.

“Investigations revealed that the deceased was a member of the Dey-Gbam secret cult gang.

“He and his accomplices purchased one of the AK-47 rifles used during the operation.

“Two of the kidnappers have been arrested, and they are also members of the Dey-Gbam cult group.

“Sometime last month, the Police held a meeting with the parents and spouse of the deceased, who were accompanied by two of their family’s legal representatives.

“During this meeting, it was agreed that the family would participate in the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“The case of the death of the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigations to ensure a thorough and impartial examination of the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We remain committed to ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the investigative process.”