The Ogun State Police Command has given reasons for the arrest of the Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludare Kadiri.

The Command offered the explanation in a statement by its spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Saturday.

Kadiri was picked up by operatives of the Command on Friday.

Oyeyemi said the attention of the Command has been drawn to a twist of the fact behind the arrest, in which Kadiri is alleging that the Secretary to the Ogun State Government orchestrated his arrest.

He added: “Inasmuch as the command will not want to be dragged into whatever political difference that may be existing between the deputy speaker and the SSG, there is need to make the fact of the case known to members of the public at least, for clarity purpose.

“On the 20th of February 2021, the command received a complaint from one Mrs. Olabode Adegbesan of No 6 Ayegbami street Awa ijebu who reported at Awa ijebu police station that, while she was at home at about 12noon, some people led by the Deputy speaker invaded their home, throwing stone into the house and calling out her husband Hon. K. Adegbesan to come out to be dealt with. In the process, the hoodlums vandalized the window glasses of the house before they left with threat to come back with more violence.

“Not quite an hour after the first report, one comrade Akeem Temitope Akilo also came to report that, he was at the house of the SSG’s father when the deputy speaker led some people to the house at about 12:55 pm, vandalized the window glasses and removed the APC flag hoisted therein and took it away.

“Also, at about 1:30pm of the same day, one Otunba Adetohun Oduwole reported that the same deputy speaker Hon. Oludare Kadiri led some thugs to her house and destroyed the front door of the house as well as window glasses before they left.

“While investigation into all the reports was going on, one Hon. Yinusa Adekunle reported that the register been used for the APC registration exercise has been forcefully seized by one Hon. Abagun Yinusa. This prompted the DPO Awa ijebu to visit the house of the said Hon. Abagun for the purpose of recovering the seized register. On getting there, the deputy speaker arrived the scene with about twenty men in two buses and descended heavily on the complainant, Hon Yinusa Adekunle, beat him mercilessly and almost killed him. It took the policemen who were also held hostage hours before they were able to rescue the victim and escaped from the scene.

“It was on the basis of all these criminal allegations backed with a written petition which was endorsed to state criminal investigation and intelligence department that the deputy speaker was invited for questioning. Preliminary investigation so far revealed that the deputy speaker is culpable in all the allegations hence his detention.

“It is therefore a thing of surprise that the deputy speaker is trying to change the narrative in order to whip up sentiments and portray the police as acting to the dictate of the Secretary to the State Government.

“It is quite unfortunate that a serious criminal allegation is being downplayed as a mere political vendetta.

“The command is hereby stating categorically that it’s not in any way sympathetic to any political party or group but rather a law enforcement agency committed to securing life and property of all, regardless of status.

“The command is therefore using this medium to warn all and sundry that the law is no respecter of anybody, and anybody who run foul of the law will be decisively dealt with, not minding whatever meaning such offender might read to our action.

“To be warned is to be armed.”