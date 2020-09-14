The Police on confirmed the arrest of a Nigerian porn star, Tobiloba Isaac Jolaosho, popularly known as Kingtblakhoc, for reportedly shooting a porn movie inside the Osun Osogbo grove.

The development was confirmed by the Osun State Police Command.

In the porn video, Kingtblakhoc was seen dressed like an Osun adherent with a woman who went completely naked as the movie continued.

The spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said Kingtblakhoc was arrested following a complaint filed by a member of the Traditional Religion Worshippers Association in Osun State, Amoo Awosunwon.

According to Opalola, the porn star was picked up after his sex movie was shared on social media.

She said: “Awosunwon of Idinleke Temple, Osogbo, reported to the police that he sighted Tobiloba Isaac Jolaosho dressed in Osun traditional attire in a sex movie with a completely naked young lady shared on social media.”

Opalola also revealed that Kingtblakhoc will be arraigned in court after the police complete investigation.