Why we arrested, detained crossdresser Bobrisky — EFCC + Photo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has offered reason for its arrest and detention of a crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

The spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the development to several news outlets on Thursday morning.

According to available information, Bobrisky was arrested on Wednesday and is being detained at the Lagos Command of the EFCC.

Oyewale said: “Bobrisky is with us.

Bobrisky with EFCC

“He was arrested last night in Lagos, and he is at our Lagos Command.

“We arrested him for alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of nara notes, and currency mutilation, among others.

“We are very serious about restoring the dignity of the naira.

“Though our investigation is still ongoing, but he will definitely be charged to court soon.”