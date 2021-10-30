Why we are yet to declare bandits as terrorists — FG

He stated this when he spoke with newsmen at the end of an assessment visit to the North East theatre of operation.

Magashi, who spoke on Friday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, said there was a procedure that needed to be observed before such a declaration.

He said: “We are not declaring them terrorists because there is a procedure for doing that.

“When the procedure is followed, they will be classified as terrorists.

“We are waiting for the procedure to be completed.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Minister, who was in Maiduguri with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and Service Chiefs on an assessment visit of the fight against insurgency in the North East, expressed satisfaction with the successes so far recorded.