Why we are investing heavily in Creative Industry — Oyebanji

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to huge investment in the creative industry in the drive to boost the economy of the state.

The governor stated this while performing the ground breaking ceremony of Ekiti State International Centre for Arts and Culture.

At the ceremony on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Oyebanji said the state is already developing systems and infrastructure to enable it to take advantage of all that the sector can offer to make the state an art and tourism destination of choice for both national and international communities.

While affirming that Ekiti State, over the years, had demonstrated comparative advantage in the creative industry, the Governor said the state will continue to harness its natural endowment to sell the huge potential in the creative industry and boost the economy.

At the event, which was also attended by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; members of the State Executive Council; Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Habibat Adubiaro; Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi; members of the state traditional council, led by its Chairman and Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro, the Governor commended the state cultural troupe for their achievements nationally and internationally and assured them that his administration would continue to provide veritable platforms and support for them to continue to excel in all their future endeavours.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering determination and commitment to nurture talents, promote cultural exchange, and foster economic growth through the arts. He urged residents of the state to direct their passion towards efforts that will ginger everyone towards achieving the shared prosperity agenda of the government.

The Governor, who noted that culture has grown to become the very essence of a people which shapes the identity, preserves traditions, and connects to the past, present, and future added that he was not only constructing a mere physical structure but laying the groundwork for a vibrant cultural ecosystem that will inspire future generations.

He used the opportunity to express his gratitude to some notable indigenes of the state such as wife of the former Governor of the state, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; Senators Babafemi Ojudu, Olu Adetunbi and Tony Adeniyi, who have dedicated themselves to the preservation and promotion of the state’s cultural heritage and had assisted in making the project a reality.

He said: “We are laying the groundwork for a vibrant ecosystem that will inspire generations to come. Ekiti State International Centre for Arts and Culture will be a melting point of creativity where artists from diverse cultures will converge to exchange ideas, showcase their talents, and celebrate the boundless beauty of human expressions. It will be a place where arts transcends language and borders, fostering understanding and harmony among those who work through its doors.

“We recognise the transformative power of art in shaping society, igniting imagination and bridging divides.

“This centre will not only be a sanctuary for artists but a catalyst for social change and progress.

“Together, we are creating a legacy that will endure for generations, inspiring creativity, fostering unity, and showcasing the indomitable spirit of our people.

“As we lay this foundation stone today, let it stand as a symbol of our collective vision, our shared passion for the arts, and our unwavering dedication to the cultural enrichment of Ekiti State.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Prof. Ojo Bakare, commended Governor Oyebanji for all his investment in the creative industry and promised that the state performing arts company would continue to do the state proud in all its national and international engagements.

While describing the edifice as a world hub to engage in critical thinking by the befitting infrastructure, the commissioner added that the new project, when completed, will provide greater opportunities for the performing company to have better and improved platforms to excel.

