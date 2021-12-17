Why we are giving Buhari’s son traditional title — Emir of Daura

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, adduced two reasons why the Emirate will be giving a traditional title to Yusuf, the only known son of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari’s son will on Saturday this week be turbaned as the Talban Daura and District Head of Kwasarawa.

Alhaji Farouk, who spoke on Thursday during the turbaning ceremony of four new village heads, said: “We are giving him this title to reciprocate the all the good things his father, President Muhammadu Buhari, has done to Daura.

“Even if you don’t like Buhari, you know that Daura of today is different from what it were six years ago.

“So, to reciprocate this gesture, we gave him the title of Talban Daura, which he gave to his only son, Yusuf.

“This will prevent him from strolling around Yola (his mother’s hometown) and Abuja.

“From University of Transport Technology to Federal Polytechnic, to good roads networks and many other development projects, Daura is today better than some states in the country, development-wise.

“We have many sons in Daura who excelled have excelled, but do not want to be associated with it, so Buhari stand out among them.”