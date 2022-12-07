Why we are detaining D’Banj – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has confirmed the detention of Oladipo-Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’Banj, over ongoing investigation into diversion of N-Power programme funds.

Azuka Ogugua, the Commission’s spokesperson said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ogugua said that the investigation followed numerous petitions on the diversion of N-Power funds running into billions of naira.

She said many N-Power beneficiaries had complained over the non-receipt of the monthly stipends in spite of payment by the Federal Government.

“About 10 persons have been invited by the ICPC over the last few months in connection with the N-Power fraud, and have been granted administrative bail after their detention.

“Several invitations to Oyebanjo to appear before a team of investigators were ignored and not honoured.

“Oyebanjo turned in himself and was taken into custody at the ICPC Headquarters on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, and is currently assisting the investigators to unravel the circumstances of the fraud allegations by the petitioners.

“The investigation will be all-encompassing and also be extended to other collaborators of the fraud and the banks where the beneficiaries’ accounts are domiciled.

“This press release has become necessary to set the record straight in view of the reports awash in the media,” she said.

According to her, investigation is ongoing and the commission prefers not to preempt its outcome in order to avoid a media trial.

The N-Power is a scheme established by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 8, 2016, to empower unemployed graduates.





