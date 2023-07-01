Why we are deploying more mini-grid power  – REA boss

The managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency, Engineer Ahmad Salihijo, has explained that the recent deployment of Mini-grid Solar power installation across the country, in areas or communities with potential for productive use particularly around agricultural activities is to boost agricultural production and alleviate the burden posed by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Salihijo disclosed this in Gurin, Fufore local government area on Friday, during the inspection of 100KW Solar Mini-grid power plant built by the agency through a private developer, Cloud Energy Photoelectric Limited.

The project, in Gurin, a big agricultural community, in terms, of rice processing, is one out of six other similar solar powered installation systems provided by REA under its Mass Electrification for Poverty Reduction Programme, to support productive enterprise around agricultural clusters.

According to the REA boss, the idea behind the installation of the Mini-grid to Gurin, is to provide power for processing so that the rice miller’s dependency on petrol is reduced.

He further noted that a similar project in the North East geopolitical zone has seen five other communities also equipped with a 100KW Solar Mini-grid system.

He said, “Gurin is a hub for rice milling. The idea is to provide power for the rice processors so that their dependency on petrol is reduced. In other zones, we have targeted areas where there’s community farming, especially around fishing as well as in border areas where there are a lot of economic activities. The system is designed to prioritize productive users, including agro-processing businesses, homes and public spaces. But the key is to ensure that this project goes to communities that have existing economic activities so that they are able to afford and use the power. The purpose is to boost agricultural productivity of the country.”

Barka Sajou, Executive Director Technical Services, REA, was among staff who accompanied the REA boss on an inspection tour of the 100KW Solar Mini-grid system and other projects which are in various stages of completion in Adamawa.

Barka said there were a total of 40 isolated power distribution systems, alone in Adamawa, targeted at rural communities, where the predominant activity there is agriculture.

Adding that the focus of the project is to incentivize the agricultural process and boost food production.

Sani Gurin, Chairman of the Rice Millers, in the area, said the power installation has addressed power challenges experienced by the rice millers but while requesting for expansion of solar mini-grid to 300KW capacity system to help accommodate some of her members.