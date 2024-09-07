Why we are against using INEC officials from Imo, Kogi for Edo polls – Ighodalo

Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the Edo State governorship election, Asue Ighodalo has expressed concern over rumours of the deployment of electoral officers from Imo and Kogi states to supervise the poll.

Speaking in an interview, Ighodalo rejected any such move, saying that he does not have confidence in the capacity of electoral officers to conduct a free and fair election.

“We are hearing rumours that INEC wants to come to our election with officials from Imo and officials from Kogi.

“We will please implore INEC that we in Edo State want fresh officials from places that have run electoral processes that are free and fair and not places where polls have been questioned.

“I will please appreciate if INEC doesn’t bring Kogi officials or Imo officials into Edo State.”

On why he doesn’t want officials from the two states, he said: “Question marks have been placed on the processes in those two states. Edo State people are peace loving, they know light from darkness, so they don’t want any process that is going to be subverted or subversive.

“We want a level-playing field so that the wishes of the people of Edo State are realised on September 21.”

