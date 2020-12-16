Boko Haram Terrorists have claimed responsibility for last Friday’s kidnap of over 300 students at a government school in Kankara, Katsina State and justified same.

The group said this in a four-minute audio message on Tuesday.

It said the abduction was carried out for the sake of Allah and Islam.

It said: “In the name of Allah, I speak to you.

“We are the followers of Allah and led by Imam Abu Mohammad Abubakar Shekau.

“The thing that happened in Katsina, we are behind it.

“Our brothers did it.”

The man with deep voice said the message was from Jama’atu ahlis-Sunnah lid-Da’wah Wal jihadi, the name Boko Haram calls itself.

He said nobody was killed in the attack.

According to the Katsina State Governor, over 300 students are yet to be accounted for out of the 844 in the school at the time of the attack on Friday.