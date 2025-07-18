Why University of Maiduguri was renamed after Buhari – Education ministry

The Federal Ministry of Education has offered reasons behind the renaming of the University of Maiduguri after late former president Muhammadu Buhari.

The move, according to a statement by Folasade Boriowo, the Ministry of Education’s director of press, was as a result of Buhari’s unwavering commitment to education.

The statement disclosed that President Bola Tinubu approved the renaming during a special session of the Federal Executive Council convened to pay tribute to the late leader.

Tinubu described Buhari as a statesman whose administration prioritised national security, economic recovery, institutional reform, and anti-corruption.

“The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa CON on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education and the entire Nigerian education sector, extends profound appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for his statesmanlike decision to immortalise the late President Muhammadu Buhari through the renaming of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, as Muhammadu Buhari University of Maiduguri.

“This announcement was made during a special session of the expanded Federal Executive Council convened by President Tinubu to honour the legacy of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The President opened the session with a moving tribute chronicling the life and service of the late statesman, particularly highlighting his commitment to national security, institutional reform, economic recovery, and anti-corruption efforts. Distinguished national leaders, including the Senate President, H.E. Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Governors, Ministers, and Heads of Service of Federation paid heartfelt tributes.

“In a solemn response, Yusuf Buhari, son of the late President, spoke on behalf of the Buhari family.”

The Education Ministry further described the renaming as a symbolic gesture that acknowledges Buhari’s legacy, especially his administration’s efforts in human capital development through initiatives such as the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, the Treasury Single Account, the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, and various social investment schemes.

“The Ministry of Education is deeply honoured that the sector has been chosen as the channel through which the late President’s legacy will be permanently enshrined,” Dr Tunji Alausa, Education Minister, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Further in his reaction, Dr. Alausa noted, “President Tinubu’s decision reflects not only deep empathy and respect but also a firm belief in education as the bedrock of national development.

“His commitment to human capital development is unwavering and consistent with the path of national renewal that President Buhari championed.

“This symbolic gesture underscores the administration’s recognition of education as a cornerstone for sustainable development and national identity.”

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the values of service, integrity, and excellence that both late President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu exemplify.

