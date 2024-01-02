Why Tinubu suspended, replaced Halima Shehu as NSIPA NC/CEO

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate suspension and investigation of Halima Shehu, the National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, channels Television is reporting.

So also has Tinubu appointed the National N-POWER Programme Manager, Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo, as her replacement.

According to Channels Television, Egbuwalo was appointed in acting capacity as the NC/CEO of NSIPA.

The award winning television station said Shehu was suspended over alleged financial malfeasance.

Her suspension, which comes about three months after her confirmation by the Senate, was to pave the way for her probe.

Also Read:

This was also the case of the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, who was suspended by President Tinubu when his colleagues were sacked.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said Nuhu’s suspension was to pave the way for his probe.

Ngelale said in a statement he issued on December 13, 2023 on the suspension of the CEOs of all aviation agencies in the country: “Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu has been suspended from office to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an unfettered investigation into the activities of the suspended Director-General and other senior officials in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority. Capt. Chris Najomo assumes office as the Acting Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority immediately.”

Shehu had earlier worked as the National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme and with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development between 2017 and 2022.