A trending video on Saturday showed the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stumbling at a lecture in Kaduna, Kaduna State as he entered the venue and made for his seat.

Tinubu was the Chairman of the 11th Arewa House Lecture held in honour of one of Nigeria’s founding fathers, late Sir Ahmadu Bello.

He spoke on the topic: “Reduction of the Cost of Governance for Inclusive Growth and Youth Development in Northern Nigeria in a Post-COVID-19 Era.”

However, as he made for his seat, the former two-term Governor of Lagos State missed a point at which the floor descended, obviously thinking it was an even floor.

As he made to use the high table that was to his left to stabilise himself, those around him, including his aides, also assisted.

He then walked on to his seat.

