Why Tinubu recalled all Ambassadors — Presidency

The Presidency has offered explanation for the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to recall all career and non-career Ambassadors of Nigeria from their duty posts worldwide.

The Presidency spoke in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

In the statement on Saturday, Ngelale explained that the move followed a careful study of the state of Nigeria’s consulate offices and embassies by President Tinubu and the need to reform them.

He said: “The President’s directive is sequel to his careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide, and in line with the President’s renewed hope agenda, the President is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike.”

Also Read:

Ngelale, however, said Nigeria’s United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva should be exempted from this total recall.

He said this was in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, holding later this month.

He added: “By the directive of the President, the recall of the affected officers takes immediate effect.”