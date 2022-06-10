Why Tinubu, myself, others visited Buhari, Osinbajo – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has offered reasons for the visit to President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu, who was also a part of the team that accompanied Tinubu, offered the reason in a series of tweets.

In the tweets on his Twitter handle on Friday, he said: “I accompanied our leader, and APC Presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on an appreciation visit to His Excellency, President Muhammad Buhari.

“We deeply thank him for giving all aspirants a level playing field without interference.

“He also gave the party members an opportunity to make a choice of who their flag bearer should be, without hindrance.

“This is a rare attribute, and should be celebrated.

“Therefore, we celebrate you Your Excellency, President Muhammad Buhari

“We also paid a visit to His Excellency, V.P. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“The project called Nigeria is a collective task. All hands will be on deck as we embark on this journey.

“There are no victors nor losers, we’re all winners and project managers, if we want to give the best to the citizens, and turn around the fortune of our dear country.

“I salute His Excellency, Prof Yemi Osinbajo for his magnanimity and spirit of sportsmanship.”