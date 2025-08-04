Why Tinubu must go…. in 2027, by Segun Olulade

Yes, let’s say it louder — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must GO in 2027.

Let’s start from the education sector — that graveyard of abandoned dreams. For the first time in living memory, public universities have stayed open for two full academic years. Not one single ASUU strike. I mean, what kind of Nigerian president does that? How dare he keep students in class, giving them a reason to hope again? Doesn’t he know idleness is the only thing that keeps some political careers alive?

Oh, and to make things worse, he’s even putting money directly in students’ pockets. Poor students, of all people! Instead of sending that money through some shady “youth empowerment initiative” where it disappears faster than light, he chose the direct route. The audacity!

Now to power. Nigeria has been in a toxic relationship with darkness for decades. But Tinubu, in just two years, had the nerve to add 1,500MW to the national grid. 1,500! Who told him we wanted to leave the Stone Age? Rural communities are now glowing with electricity, and 22 federal universities are already hooked up to solar. The guy clearly doesn’t respect our commitment to suffering.

And then the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway — a project other leaders ran from like a plague. But Tinubu? He picked it up like it was some overdue homework, brushing off the noise and laying the groundwork for a trillion-naira economic revolution. Now, nine states are on track to be connected by a modern superhighway that will unlock trillions in commerce, tourism, and regional pride. That one project alone is enough to give some old politicians sleepless nights.

Now, can we give it up for our Super Falcons? Not just for winning the Women’s African Cup of Nations — because they always bring the heat — but for receiving the most grand reception ever from this administration. Yes, Tinubu rolled out the red carpet, celebrated their excellence, and reminded our youth that Nigeria still rewards greatness. Shame on him for encouraging patriotism and hard work.

Meanwhile, back at the land of private higher learning… Atiku Abubakar and Datti Baba-Ahmed proudly own universities in Nigeria. Beautiful buildings, nice brochures. But guess what? Their own kids? Graduating in the UK. Oh yes, the land of the Queen, not the land of their own educational investments. That’s right—Nigeria for profit, but not good enough for their own flesh and blood. Now that’s what I call elite patriotism!

Let’s not forget our beloved “import master,” Peter Obi, who champions Nigerian progress… by stocking his businesses with foreign goods. “Made in Nigeria” clearly didn’t pass the quality check in his warehouses. Meanwhile, Tinubu is over here building agro-processing zones so Nigerian farmers can finally produce, process, and profit—all in Nigeria. Disrespectful, really.

And when it comes to opening their mouths—Mr. Obi and Mallam El-Rufai have mastered the art of saying things that make everyone in the country simultaneously nervous. From religious war whispers to “we know what to do” speeches that sound more like coded threats, their track record of incitement is as rich as a Dubai real estate portfolio. But Tinubu? The man just won’t stop preaching unity and nationhood. Yawn.

Now let’s sprinkle in some cold, hard facts (sorry, feelings not allowed here):

GDP growth of 3.4% in 2024 — second highest in 10 years; Over $40 billion in new investment; Stock market doubled; No reckless borrowing. Fuel subsidy gone. FX backlogs cleared. Naija’s credibility: restored; $7 billion debt paid off to foreign investors scared off by the last administration; Budget deficit slashed in half; and FAAC no longer means “free money printing press.” States now pay debts and build things. Outrageous!

Still not convinced? Think about it—while others were shouting “change,” this man actually went ahead and started changing things. So much so that the vultures who’ve profited off Nigeria’s brokenness are crying foul. Their buffet table is closing down, and they’re not taking it well.

So let me say it loud and clear for the keyboard warriors, the salon analysts, and the professional critics:

Yes, Tinubu MUST GO in 2027

Back to annoy the looters.

Back to confuse the cynics.

Back to keep building a nation, brick by brick, policy by policy.

Because while the noise merchants sell hashtags and heartbreak, Tinubu delivers results. Let the doubters rant. Let the opposition sulk. Let the critics gather again and again in echo chambers of denial.

As for the rest of us, we know the truth:

Nigeria is finally under reconstruction. And it’s paining them. So yes — Tinubu MUST go… BACK to Aso Rock in 2027.

Hon Segun Olulade Eleniyan

President/ Founder Eleniyancares Leadership Foundation.

Post Views: 9