The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed reasons why the presidential candidate of his party for the 2023 elections, the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has not arrived the United States of America for his planned visit.

The representative of Abia North Senatorial District spoke against the backdrop of report Tinubu was denied US visa.

Kalu, a former two-term Governor of Abia State, revealed this in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday.

He said reports available to him from the US Department of State indicated that Tinubu postponed his trip to the United States because of timing issues.

He said the National Leader of the APC will be received by the Department of State in the third week of December.

Kalu wrote on his Facebook page: “As the election draws closer, the opposition will spread more fake news against our presidential candidate but we should always ignore and keep our eyes on the ball.

“The news that Tinubu was denied visa to the USA is as fake as other fake news. Tinubu postponed the travel himself and was never denied visa.

“The State Department of the US confirmed to me that Tinubu will be received in the third week of December.

“As the presidential candidate of our party with outstanding personality, he will be warmly welcomed in the United States.”





