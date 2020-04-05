Why Tinubu has more followership in Northern Nigeria than South – Reps member

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has more followership in the northern part of Nigeria than in the South, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mufutau Egberongbe, has argued.

Egberongbe said this was because the former Governor of Lagos State has, over time, proved himself worthy as a nationalist, whose main focus is uniting the country to meet the goals set by its founding fathers.

“In the country, the way it is now, only few selfless people you can find whose thinking and actions reflect the need for peace and prosperity of Nigeria. Asiwaju has shown this, he reflects and represents a country whose leaders must sacrifice to get things right,” Egberongbe said of Tinubu who recently clocked 68.

A statement released by the lawmaker in Lagos, said Tinubu has become known as a leader of leaders, not just in the South West as it was many years back, but the entire country with global influence.

He described Tinubu as a man who does not joke with books despite his very tight schedule.

According to him, this is one secret that keeps him ahead on issues of national importance.

Egberongbe said: “One character you can’t take away from Asiwaju is his knack for reflective thinking. He sees paths where others see dead ends.

“His followers know that to succeed, they must always emulate this financial expert, who has spent a major part of his life fighting for democracy and, when it finally came, battling to sustain it.

“As we project towards 2023, we can only wish him long life, sound health and strength to face the tasks ahead.”