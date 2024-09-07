Why Tinubu can’t replicate performance as governor yet – Tunji Bello

The Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Tunji Bello, has offered reasons why President Bola Tinubu has yet to replicate his performance when he was a two-term governor of Lagos State at the federal level.

He offered the reasons on a Channels Television programme: “Inside Sources,” hosted by former presidential aide, Laolu Akande.

Bello, who has had an established relationship since the days of the National Democratic Coalition, said on the socio-political programme: “What I know is that he (Tinubu) is somebody who fights for the interest of Nigerians at any point in time, just like he did when he was in Lagos.

“Considering what he contributed to the development of Lagos, the expectation is that he will do the same thing in Nigeria.

“But Nigeria is a different thing entirely.

“So, we should not expect what he did in Lagos, he should come and do the same thing.

“There is Federal Character in Nigeria, when you get to the Centre.

“There is nothing like Federal Character in Lagos.

“That itself is one of the things he has to surmount.

“He has to consider the interests of different areas.

“He cannot just say that what works here (Lagos) must work there (at the centre).

“That should be properly studied.

“And then he came in and met gargantuan problems.

“Problems of infrastructure, petrol, insecurity, labour issues here and there, and different things.

“If you ask me, I will say he has done very well.

“We need to look at some areas and see how we can recalibrate.”

The FCCPC Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said Tinubu has so far shown that he is a listening president who is ready to meet the needs of the people.

Bello assured Nigerians that they are going to see improvements in the economy and other areas in the next two to three years.

He said: “We are going to see a lot more improvements as we move on.

“He (Tinubu) just spent one year.

“Only God can perform excellently well.

“One year.

“I think people need to give him more time.

“In the next two, three years, I believe that we will see a lot of changes as we move on.”

Bello also said his agency has started engaging traders nationwide, starting with the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on how to control the spiralling prices of goods.

Also Read:

He said some traders cited bad roads, insecurity, and inflation for raising prices.

He, however, said those excuses don’t warrant arbitrary and exploitative prices.

The FCCPC boss said though his agency is not against anybody making profit, profiteering is unethical and won’t be tolerated.

Bello said culprits can be sanctioned up to billions of naira, and their markets, stalls shut, amongst other penalties.

The FCCPC boss urged Nigerians to share information on exploitative acts by traders for the agency to act.

Post Views: 0