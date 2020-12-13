Singer Seun Kuti has reacted to the allegation that he pulled a gun during an argument over parking space at his area of residence in Ikeja, Lagos State on Saturday.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that a Businessday journalist, Temitayo Ayetoto, alleged that the singer had a heated argument with some party-goers who attended a shindig that took place along his street in Ikeja.

Ayetoto alleged that during Kuti’s face off with the party-goers, he pulled a gun on them.

However, Kuti has taken to his Instagram page to state his own side of what transpired.

According to him, the party-goers parked indiscriminately on his street, making life unbearable for him and his neighbours.

He stated that the party started at about 9:30am with loud music, disturbing the peace of his neighbourhood.

The singer said he decided to leave his house at about 7:30pm only to discover that one of the party-goers had used his car to block his gate.

Kuti said things turned chaotic when one of the bouncers at the party threatened his life because he spoke against the way the guests parked their cars.

He added that he and his neighbours attacked the bouncer and ensured they beat him, disfigured his face and tore his clothes.

He wrote: “Their bouncer came to meet me and threatened my life.

“He threatened my fucking life.

“He said ‘no be you be Seun Kuti?

“‘Me I dey come Shrine well well.

“‘I go come Shrine come find you.

“‘I go treat your fuckup.’

“I should let him go so he would come and kill me?

“So I said you will kill me?

“You will treat my fuckup?

“That is when the fight started.

“And we didn’t need to pull guns on anybody because we beat them with our bare hands, burst all their nose, tore all their uniform.

“Yes there were gunshots because men dey.

“Men dey!

“This is fucking Allen fam!

“You want to try rubbish.

“I didn’t come to your hood.

“You want to try rubbish and gunshot wouldn’t sound?”