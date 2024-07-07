Why there is power outage in Abuja, environs – AEDC 

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has attributed the power outage in its franchise area to grid collapse.
The management of the AEDC said this in a statement it issued to the media in Abuja on Saturday.
It said: “Please be informed that the power outage being experienced in its franchise area was due to a system failure from the national grid.”
According to AEDC, the grid failure occurred at about 3:30pm on Saturday and it affected power supply to its franchise area.
“Be assured that we are working with relevant stakeholders to restore power soon as the grid is established,” it said.