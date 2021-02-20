The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says queues observed in some filing stations in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, are caused by panic buying by motorists on the assumption that the price of petrol would soon increase.

Ibrahim Ciroma, North East Zonal Operations Controller of DPR, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri on Friday.

He said assumption was unfounded because Maiduguri receives between 15 and 20 trucks of petrol daily.

Ciroma urged motorists not to panic as the DPR was on top of the situation.

According to him, there is no cause for alarm.

He said: “Maiduguri receives between 15 and 20 trucks of petrol daily and we are monitoring all filling stations to ensure that no one hoards or sells above the official pump price of N162 per litre.

“I have called the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria in the state to appeal against any malpractice from the members.

“IPMAN has also constituted a committee to ensure its members sells at the approved price and nobody is hoarding the commodity.”

The controller reiterated the commitment of DPR to ensure steady supply of fuel to Borno State.

Ciroma said to ensure there were no hitches, some staff hitherto directed to stay at home because of COVID-19 had been recalled for effective monitoring of filling stations.

NAN.