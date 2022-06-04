Why there is drop in electricity generation – FG  

The Federal Government says the current drop in electricity generation is as a result of the partial shutdown of Oben Gas Plant in Edo.

Mallam Isa Sanusi, Special Adviser, Media Affairs to the Minister of Power in a statement in Abuja on Saturday said that the shutdown was to repair critical gas processing equipment.

Sanusi said that the incident, unfortunately, occurred at a time when other power plants and other gas sources were undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing.

”We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilised equipment, material and personnel to site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected power plants.

”We have been assured that the repair work would be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored,” he said.

Sanusi appealed to electricity consumers on the current state of supply and assured them that efforts were

being made for a sustained improvement of electricity supply across the country.