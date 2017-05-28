Why there is crisis in Kogi APC – Reconciliation committee

The All Progressives Congress Fact-Finding and Reconciliation Committee on the crisis rocking the party in Kogi State has blamed acrimony in the state’s chapter on communication breakdown.

It said that the hitch in communication engendered the ruptured relationship among the party in the state, the government and the governor.

The Chairman of the committee, Prince Tony Momoh, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen after submitting the committee`s report to the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Momoh said that while the committee’s assignment lasted, it met three times with Governor Yahaya Bello because the bulk of the issues “really stopped on his desk”.

Momoh added that the committee also met with members of the House of Assembly and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

He said that while everybody in the state accepted that Bello was its chief executive, issues on his style of governance were raised.

According to him, lots of people testified on what the governor was alleged to have done.

“We came to the conclusion that the problem of Kogi is absent of communication, miscommunication or even inadequate communication. There was breakdown of communication and everybody was singing his own song and telling his own story,” Momoh said.

He added that while the committee pleaded with all aggrieved party members in the state to be calm, it ensured that everybody that had a case was heard.

He, however, said that while most aggrieved party members had their grouse against the governor, he also came up with his own defence.

Momoh said that some of the identified problems in the state were skewed appointment against the party, non-payment of workers’ salaries and political reconciliation with late Abubakar Audu and James Faleki’s group.

He said the exclusive membership registration which the governor was said to be doing without relating to the party`s leadership was also identified as a problem.

Momoh said that also identified was poor state’s House of Assembly relations, dictatorial governance and corruption allegations and not to give anti-party activities during the elections.

The committee chairman said that the party`s national headquarters complicity and poor stakeholders` consultations was also identified as an issue.

He stressed that all identified issues were comprehensively discussed, adding that the committee had submitted its recommendations to the party`s leadership for scrutiny.

This, he said, included five pages of executive briefs which summarised the recommendations and 300 pages of presentations.

He maintained that the recommendation was a win win consensus and would be acceptable by all parties.

“I can assure you that the recommendations we gave will be acceptable to all parties,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Momoh was the former National Chairman of the dissolved Congress for Progressive Change.

Members of the committee which was inaugurated on April 12, were earlier charged by the party`s leadership to carry on their personal prestige and integrity and undertake the assignment without fear or favour.