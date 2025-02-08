Founder of LoveWorld, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has explained why some gospel artistes parted ways with his church.

According to the Founder of the church, the musicians focused more on fame and financial gain than their spiritual calling.

He expressed concern that worship in the church had taken a worldly turn, with music losing its essence as a form of true devotion.

He noted that while these artists actively led praise and worship, they often skipped prayer sessions, which he saw as a sign that they were not genuinely committed to serving God.

“The church was turned into a party place, not a prayer place where God’s word was truly celebrated,” Oyakhilome said in a viral video.

“They were not soul winners; they led praise in church, and when it was time for prayers, they were gone.”

He further stated that many of the musicians had begun charging fees for their performances, prioritising personal success over spiritual duty. While he initially celebrated their contributions, he later tried to correct their path but met resistance.

“I told them the Lord wanted us to do the right thing… they had become too popular and because they were making even little money….do they know what big money is? The little money they were making was too attractive to them, so they didn’t want to follow me, so they made a detour,” he said.

The 61-year-old said he hoped they would repent.

