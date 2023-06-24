Why side chicks are essential to stability of many marriages – Blessing CEO

Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has pointedly said that side chicks are essential to the stability of many marriages.

The self-styled relationship coach made her position known in an interview she granted on Friday, which went viral.

Okoro said: “Without side chicks, a lot of marriages will be broken today.

“That is one reality that we would face because a lot of these married women cannot satisfy their husbands.

“It might not even be sexually.

“Men are adventurous by nature.

“Sometimes when a woman is pregnant, a lot of things are happening to her: she is not in the mood, she’s busy.

“And the man is out there.

“The side chick does the work.

“If there’s no side chick to play that role, men will walk away (from marriage).”