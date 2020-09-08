A group under the auspices of Niger State Peoples Democratic Party Card Carrying Members, led by Rt. Hon. Ndanusa Hassan, has condemned what it termed the misleading information by the other faction of the party that the Senator Hamman Misau-led electoral team absconded with the Local Government congresses results without any explanation from Niger State.

Hassan offered the explanation when he spoke with newsmen in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Tuesday.

He said the Senator Misau-led electoral team ran away from inducement because their integrity was at stake.

Earlier, a group, Concerned Peoples Democratic Party Members in Niger State, led by former Deputy Governor, Dr. Shem Zagbayi Nuhu, had told journalists that the Electoral Committee sneaked out of Minna at 5am of Sunday, leaving behind one of the members of the team, who insisted he will wait to collect all results.

They faction led by Hassan claimed also that “the concocted lies by Dr. Nuhu are the handiwork of the PDP’s National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Hussaini Maibasira, who is hell bent in destroying the character of committee members, National Working Committee and our leader in the State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu.”

According to Hassan: “The Committee from the national body ran away because the Dr. Shem Zagbayi Nuhu-led group tried to induce them and they ran away.

“They refused their inducement.

“The Senator said he cannot be induced.

“That is why they ran away to Abuja.

“We want to make it categorically clear that Dr. Nuhu Zagbayi and his team have ulterior motives to destroy our party, and we will not fold our arms to watch him and Barrister Tanko Beji destroy PDP in Niger State.”

The former Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly disclosed further that the elections were conducted free, fair and transparently, adding: “We are satisfied with the congresses conducted by the electoral Committee.”

Speaking on whether anyone has been sworn in, he said: “Nobody has been sworn in.

“If they are to be sworn in, it has to be done at the State Party Secretariat in the presence of everyone, to be conducted by the State Caretaker Committee and not at a Kangaroo village that they claim.”

It should be noted that the Local Government congresses in Niger State held on September 5, 2020 and all results were collated, with exception of Agaie, Magama, Munya, Agwara LGAs, where elections didn’t hold, and Shiroro LGA, where election held in four out of 15 wards.