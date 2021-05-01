Rite Foods Limited, a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian Food and Beverage Company, through its Bigi premium brand, is sponsoring the highly exciting Nigerian Idol Season 6 to pave way for the discovery of music talents among young Nigerians as well as the promotion of the entertainment industry in the country.

The Company’s Managing Director, Seleem Adegunwa, stated this while explaining the rationale for partnering with DStv in the well-liked music reality TV show, which will commence live performance on May 9 and culminate with a grand finale on July 11, where the winner will have the prize of a recording contract with a leading record label and N50 million worth of prizes.

Adegunwa affirmed that Rite Foods’ Bigi carbonated soft drink brand will continue to promote talent discovery in music through the Nigerian Idol, while espousing the company’s interest in the creative platform where abundant talents abound in the country.

The Rite Foods boss said the sponsorship is to ensure that talents are nurtured in order to produce stars that would take the music and entertainment industry to enviable heights, like the recent achievement of Burna Boy, who have now become a global star after winning the Grammy.

To effectively demonstrate its intention in attaining that, Rite Foods recently held a mini Idol show, christened the Bigi Media Idol, for content drivers to further reinforce its sponsorship of the Nigerian Idol reality TV show and its commitment in advancing its good cause for the entertainment sector.

At the event, one of the highlights was the microphone stunt used on stage, which was used to depict the 12 Bigi soft drink variants, a scenario that got the audience amazed at such innovation from a leading brand that is making impact in the food and beverage sector of the Nigerian economy.

The Bigi brand has set the pace in the beverage sector with its 12 leading variants: Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon and Bigi Ginger Ale.

On the company’s stables are the Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef and Rite Sausages, which have been the mark of excellence for the industry, while its Bigi Premium Table Water, produced with global best practices in purification, offers quality, freshness, confidence and reliability.

Established in 2007 as a subsidiary of Ess-Ay Holdings, Rite Foods’ inventiveness has earned high recognition in the energy drinks market with the first ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate bottle brands for the Fearless Red Berry and Fearless Classic.