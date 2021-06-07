The importance of the Holy Quran in the life of every muslim cannot be overemphasised, Muallim Murtadho Akintunde has declared.

This, according to Akintunde, is because the Holy Quran is a total guide on how to live a good life and secure Aljanah at the end of one’s existence.

The Islamic scholar made the declaration on Saturday as a guest lecturer at the Quranic Recitation Graduation of Nasirullah Quranic and Islamic Study Centre, Ajumoni Community Estate, Ijoko-Lemode, Ogun State.

The graduands were Aishat Olokojobi and Khairat Olokojobi.

Muallim Akintunde stressed that following its importance, it was imperative for every Muslim to choose the Holy Quran as a companion.

According to him, with the holy book, every muslim is availed of all good virtues.

He said to follow the dictates of the holy book was to be guaranteed of abundant blessings.

He said: “To be well guided by the Holy Quran is to have rest of mind.

“Anyone who has good knowledge of the contents of the holy book has no need to run to anyone for help during a trying period.

“This is because he has what it takes to seek the help of the Almighty Allah, and be answered, even without delay.”

Listing some of the benefits of the Holy Quran, the scholar said anyone with its knowledge was blessed with brilliance, rest of mind and happiness.

Addressing the graduands, Akintunde urged them to forever make good use of the Holy Book.

He advised: “Read the Quran regularly and let it be your guide.

“It is a compass; it is a guide; it is a map.

“Don’t lose it, use it appropriately.

“Don’t be swayed by the craze of the world.

“Be humble and be respectful.”

Muallim Akintunde urged all muslims to give Islamic education to their children in addition to western education.

According to him, Islamic education is bound to make a good product of the children because it puts them in the path of Allah.

Present at the occasion among other dignitaries were Sulaimon Adenrele, President, AMJ, Ijoko, who represented Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad as the chairman of the occasion; Chairman of Ajumoni Community Estate, Samson Amudipe; D. A. Soyinka; Alhaji O. Olaosebikan; Misbaudeen Aberejo, Saim-ala Majlis-Ansarullah, Ijoko Muqam; and Abiodun Murtala.

The proprietress of Nasirullah Qurani and Islamic Study Centre is Simiat Soyinka, while the Ustaadh is Hassan Taiwo.