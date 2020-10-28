The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has warned motorists against panic buying of its products, assuring that there is enough fuel on ground.

Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, IPMAN National Public Relations Officer, said the long queues in some parts of Abuja were due to fear of attacks by hoodlums.

Yakubu told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja: “There is no fuel scarcity.

“Just that some fuel station owners are scared of their property being damaged.

“People should not fear and do panic buying as there is enough fuel on ground.”

Yakubu also advised the masses to shun violence and embrace peace for a better economy.

Some of the motorists, who spoke with NAN, said they just noticed the long queues and decided to top up.

A taxi driver, who identified himself as Abdullah Hamza, said he had to buy fuel to be able to do his business in case there was scarcity.

Hamza said: “I pray that the government arrest these hoodlums disturbing the peace of the nation.

“I was scared of coming out but I am the bread winner of my family and they must eat.”

NAN reports that there were queues at Shema filling station, AA Rano Oil, Conoil, Mobil, Dan Oil Plc and the NNPC Petrol Station, Rain oil, Gegu filling Stations, all along Gwarimpa-Kubwa Expressway.

NAN.