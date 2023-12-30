Why policemen filmed picking money at Benin airport won’t be dismissed  -FPRO

The Nigeria Police Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said that officers seen in a viral video picking money on the ground at Benin airport will not be dismissed.

Adejobi gave the clarification on Friday on his Instagram handle.

The FPRO made the explanation after some Nigerians expressed fear that some officers seen in a viral video picking money singer Shallopopi threw into the air at the Benin Airport might be dismissed from service.

Also Read:

He emphasised that while they may receive a lecture on refraining from such actions, it wouldn’t lead to dismissal as it is considered a less severe offence.

Reacting to the video on Instagram, Adejobi said, ‘’We won’t dismiss a policeman for picking such money, we can only lecture him not to do so again, as such relegates him.”