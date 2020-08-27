RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Police Command in Sokoto State, on Thursday, explained that recent deployment of its personnel to the streets of Sokoto metropolis was to strengthen the security of all residents.

Mr Abubakar Sadiq, the command Public Relations Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto that the combined security patrol was part of measures to maintain peaceful coexistence in the state.

He added that the exercise was normal, and part of measures to contain likely security breaches in recognition of the present situation in the country.

The command spokesman dismissed claims by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) that the the security patrol was targeted at them.

NAN reports that a spokesman of the group, Mainasara Ibrahim, had claimed that the police had stationed themselves close to their worship centre and arrested three of their members.

NAN